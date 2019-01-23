(WAND) - More blood pressure medications are being recalled due to a cancer-causing impurity.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited expanded a recall of ten lots of Losartan potassium tablets to include six lots of Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets.
There is the detection of a potential cancer-causing impurity.
There have been more than two dozen alerts for blood pressure medications since July 2018. It is the second recall alert in four days.
The impurity is called N-nitrosodiethylamine. The International Agency for Research on Cancer lists it as a probable human carcinogen.
To see a full list of recalled Losartan products from Torrent, click HERE.