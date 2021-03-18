SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield police officer accused of sexual assault while on duty is now facing even more charges, including battery and residential burglary charges.
Taylor Staff, 26, was arrested in early 2021 following a thorough investigation from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone. Springfield police requested an investigation from ISP following a criminal allegation involving the alleged on-duty conduct by Staff.
Authorities said the alleged crimes happened between January 2020 and July 2020 and involved three separate victim. Staff is accused of having inappropriate contact with these victims.
Those charges accuse Staff of demanding sex for bringing a domestic battery victim to her home. He's also accused of putting his hands down the pants of another victim and touching her genitals.
Staff is charged in another case with returning to the scene of a domestic battery without being called and propositioning a victim to expose herself to him.
Staff is now facing a total of 11 counts. This includes one count of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse, two counts of custodial sexual misconduct, five counts of official misconduct, one count of residential burglary, and one county of battery.
Staff posted bond on his initial charges and was released, but was arrested again after the new charges were filed.
Police said new charges against Staff are unrelated to the first arrest.
In regards to the battery charge, police said Staff knowingly and without authority entered the home of a woman in the 3400 block of N. Peoria Rd., Lot 54, in Springfield on March 27, 2020 with the intention of committing a felony.
Staff is also accused of touching that woman's breast while she was unable to give consent. Police said this happened when he returned to the scene of a domestic battery and touched the victim's breast.
On Aug. 3, 2020, police said Staff committed official misconduct when he approached a female driver, touched her upper thigh, and asked to see her breasts. He is also charged with battery in that same incident.
He is held at the Sangamon County Jail with bail set at $500,000 (10% to apply).
Staff is expected to be in court Thursday.
This is an active and ongoing investigation, police said. Anyone with additional information should call ISP Zone 4 at (217)782-4750.
