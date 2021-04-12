"I miss my baby boy. It's just like it was yesterday. No matter how long it's happened," Hoff said. "It takes me back... no mother, no parent should have to lose their child or bury their child before them. So it's very heartbreaking... very heartbreaking."
The pain in Hoff's voice was accompanied by fire in her heart to be a part of the change she has yet to see.
"It's just gonna continue. It's a revolving door. I've never seen anything like this before for Champaign-Urbana," she said.
Marlin said the violence is a matter of choice.
"People are choosing violence and frankly as long as it's as easy to get a gun as it is a gallon of milk, I think it's going to be very, very hard for communities to, to really make a dent in things we're trying, we are trying very, very hard, but we just need people to put down the guns," she said.
While Hoff is still grieving after five years, she said it does not get any easier.
"I'm still gonna miss him. Because someone decided to pull that trigger. They decided to pull that trigger," she said.
While her heart is heavy with the rise in shootings, Hoff said shooting someone in anger has to stop before it ruins more lives.
"Bullets do not have eyes… I don't care what side of the tracks you live in what neighborhood you live in… think twice before you throw your whole life away," she said.
For resources, visit HVNT's Website.
