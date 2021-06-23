DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — More details are now known about the events leading up to the June 18 arrest of 39-year-old Marcus D. Boykin.
Boykin is accused of shooting at a Decatur police officer and leading police on a chase that ended in the 1300 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
According to a sworn affidavit, Boykin's vehicle approached the officer's squad car as it was parked at a lot in the 300 block of East Leafland Avenue at 10:46 p.m. that night.
He pulled up next to the squad car's driver's side and, brandished a .32 caliber handgun and fired once at the officer.
The affidavit said Boykin was about five-to-six feet away from the officer when he shot at him and was the only occupant in his vehicle.
Boykin drove out of the parking lot and was followed by the officer he shot at as he headed eastbound on Leafland, northbound on North Warren and eastbound on East Grand Avenue.
Other officers responded to a call for backup and attempted to stop Boykin, the affidavit said — but he refused to pull over and ignored at least three stop lights along the way. According to notes taken by dispatchers, Boykin was seen holding the gun to his head at on point during the chase.
As Boykin headed near South Jackson Street, the affidavit said, an officer driving directly behind Boykin's vehicle noticed he raised his arm backwards and pointed the handgun in his direction.
Because Boykin had already shot at another officer, pointed the gun at his own head and committed various other reckless acts that night, the officer fired eight-to-nine shots toward Boykin's vehicle.
Eventually, Boykin's vehicle was stopped after it ran over spike strips and the pursuit ended in the 1300 block of North Martin Luther King.
He got out of his vehicle still holding the gun, and put it in his mouth and under his chin at times, according to the affidavit.
At one point, he got on the ground and pushed the gun away from him, but then started to crew toward it again. Officers used a taser to stop Boykin from getting the gun and took him into custody.
Boykin was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, where tests revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .138 and had traces of cocaine in his system. Police records showed that his driver's license was suspended last year and he was previously convicted of robbery and aggravated battery, according to the affidavit.
Boykin was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver's license, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and armed violence.
He remained in custody at the Macon County Jail on Wednesday on $500,000 bail. He must pay $50,000 in order to be released from custody.
