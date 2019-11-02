CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Jacksonville man lost his life in a semi tractor-trailer crash Friday, authorities said.
In a statement Saturday, state police said the crash happened at about 12:04 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 74 near mile marker 186 in Champaign County.
A preliminary investigation of the crash found that the white Freightliner driven by the man drifted into a median, drove across the eastbound lanes and into a ditch.
The truck came to rest on the roadway's south side after striking a tree.
The driver, identified by Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup as 38-year-old Kenny W. Hill, was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment. Hill was later pronounced dead at 1:01 p.m Friday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday and an inquest may happen at a later date.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police District 10 are investigating.
State police said Hill was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and that no charges have been filed.