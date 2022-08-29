(WAND/NBC) - More details are being released about how and when people can apply for student debt relief under the new plan announced by President Joe Biden's administration.
The Biden administration announced it will cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.
Couples who earn $250,000 a year or less who file taxes jointly will also qualify for cancellation of up to $10,000 for each partner.
The administration is also extending the payment pause on federal student loans for a final time through Dec. 31.
An application for student debt forgiveness will launch sometime in mid-October. You can click HERE to be notified when the application becomes available.
Once you complete the application, the administration says borrowers will see the relief in four to six weeks.
Applications must be filled out by November 15 to receive relief before the the payment pause ends.
