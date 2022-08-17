(WAND WEATHER) - More dry, warm weather is on the way for Central Illinois.
Plenty of sunshine this morning will give way to more clouds this afternoon. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
More sunshine is on tap Thursday. After morning lows in the 50s, highs will be back into the low-to-mid-80s.
By Friday evening, a few showers and storms are possible.
Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast this weekend with the best chances coming Saturday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.