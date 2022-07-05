(WAND WEATHER) - Today could be the hottest day, so far, of the summer across Central Illinois.
Highs are expected to reach close to 100°, but the humidity will make it feel more like 105°-115°.
A few scattered strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. The best chances will be across the northern parts of Central Illinois.
Wednesday's weather will be similar to today with temperatures, heat indices, and storms chances.
We'll see a better chance of more widespread showers and storms Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend, slightly cooler and less humid conditions take over with highs in the 80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
