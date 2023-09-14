(WAND) - Central Illinois will enjoy more fall-like weather into the weekend.
Plenty of sunshine and light winds are expected today and tomorrow.
Highs will be in the upper-70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
A few showers are possible Saturday and Saturday night and isolated showers can't be ruled out early Sunday.
Weekend highs will be in the upper-70s with lows in the 50s. It'll be rather breezy Sunday.
We start to warm up again by the middle of next week with highs back in the mid-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
