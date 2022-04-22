SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Local organizations are adapting to rising costs and supply chain issues.
Central Illinois Foodbank is not the only organization impacted by inflation and supply chain issues. Tim Kirsininkas, public relations manager of the organization, told WAND News recently it has seen the price of eggs increase, which is a nutritional staple the organization provides to families.
"(Eggs) have doubled in cost due to avian flu, which a lot of our producers are dealing with," he said.
Central Illinois Foodbank works daily with local, state and national partners to navigate the rising costs of goods and the supply chain issues. Kirsininkas said since the start of the pandemic, the organization has been adapting to all of the changes.
"We are constantly looking at whether we can't get a product at a certain time, but if we can get something else, then we will shift those products," he added.
Kirsininkas noted in rural areas, some grocery stores have closed, and now residents are forced to drive more than an hour to a local grocery store.
"That's making them pay more at the grocery store and at the pump," he said.
It's estimated 100,000 people in Central Illinois Foodbank services are facing hunger. The organization noted every $1 donated can serve six meals. With the cost of food increasing, it reported of the more the 150 partners it serves, many are seeing more families utilize local food banks and pantries.
