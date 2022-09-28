(WAND WEATHER) - The stretch of nice weather across Central Illinois will last through the weekend.
Wednesday morning, we woke up to the coldest morning since April with many hometowns in the 30s. The first "Frost Advisory" was issued for our northern and western counties.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through the end of the week.
It won't be as breezy today with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. We'll warm into the upper-60s tomorrow and be near 70° Friday.
This weekend will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the low-to-mid-70s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
