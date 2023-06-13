(WAND) - More hot and humid weather is on the way back to Central Illinois.
After a couple of pleasant days, it'll be warmer today with highs reaching the low-80s. It'll be rather breezy with a few showers this morning northeast and a few more isolated afternoon showers.
It'll be warmer and more humid Wednesday with highs reaching the low-to-mid-80s.
Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with highs well into the 80s to near 90°.
The best chances of rain arrive Saturday night and Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
