(WAND WEATHER) - Summer heat will settle in across Central Illinois through Friday.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap today after some morning clouds to the northeast. Highs will be near 90°.
It'll be hotter and more humid Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the low-90s.
Our next chance of wet weather arrives Friday afternoon and we'll see a daily chance of showers and storms through early next week.
There will be dry hours on each of these days, but the showers and storms that do develop could bring heavy rain.
Weekend highs will be in the 80s and we'll be back to around 90° for the Fourth of July.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
