(WAND) - Barbie's world is getting more diverse.
Mattel is expanding the Barbie Fashionistas line to include dolls with different body types and different levels of physical abilities.
New additions to the line will be a Barbie with a smaller bust, less defined waist, and more defined arms, a Barbie with braided hair texture, a doll with a prosthetic limb, and a doll in a wheelchair.
They also worked with Jordan Reeves, a 13-year-old from Missouri and co-founder of "Born Just Right," to develop the doll with a prosthetic limb. The limb will be removable to make it more lifelike.