(WAND WEATHER)- Very hot and humid weather will make it dangerous across Central Illinois again today.
Highs will approach 100°, but the humidity will make it feel more like 105°-120°.
An "Excessive Heat Warning" remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.
Scattered showers and storms are likely across the area tonight and Saturday. Heavy downpours are possible and a few of the storms could be on the strong side.
Saturday will be another hot day, although not as bad as Friday. Highs will reach the low-90s.
It'll be slightly cooler and a lot less humid Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper-80s.
A scattered shower or two can't be ruled out Sunday afternoon.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
