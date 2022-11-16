(WAND WEATHER)- The coldest air of the season is on the way to Central Illinois.
We'll see a light wintry mix today with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s. Accumulations will be on the light side with less than an inch across the north.
More snow showers will accompany the blast of cold air Thursday afternoon and evening.
Bitterly cold air, for November, settles in Friday into the weekend.
Highs will be only reach the upper-20s and low-30s.
Overnight lows will be in the teens, but wind chills early Saturday and Sunday will be near zero.
Warmer weather returns as we head into the week of Thanksgiving.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
