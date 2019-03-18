(WAND) - The blood pressure medication recall has expanded again due to concerns some may contain trace amounts of a potentially cancer-causing impurity.
43 more lots of medication were recalled. The recalls started last July, but have peaked in recent weeks.
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging, LLC, announced it was recalling the lots of Losartan Tablets USP Friday because they may contain N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA), a potential human carcinogen.
Legacy said there was a possible process impurity or contaminant in an active pharmaceutical ingredient, manufactured by another company, Hetero Labs Limited.
The nationwide recall involves 40 repackaged lots of Losartan Tablets USP 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg, and three prepackaged lots of Losartan Tablets USP 50mg. Losartan is a prescription medication used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure.
Legacy said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions to using the medication.
There have been at least six blood pressure medication recalls due to potential cancer risk since Feb. 22.