(WAND) - There were more mass killings in 2019 than any of the last 40 years.
This according to a database compiled by the Associated Press, USA TODAY, and Northeastern University.
The database found that there were 41 mass killings this year, more than any year dating back to at least the 1970's.
Among the more than 200 people killed in these attacks, 12 were in a workplace shooting at Virginia Beach. 22 others were killed at a El Paso Walmart in August.
The 211 people killed in this year's case is still eclipsed by the 224 victims in 2017. This due to the deadliest mass shooting in U.S history at a Las Vegas music festival.