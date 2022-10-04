(WAND WEATHER) - More nice weather is expected across Central Illinois.
If you liked the warm temperatures this past weekend and Monday, you'll enjoy the next three days.
We'll see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. More clouds blow in tonight with lows in the 40s.
A few showers are possible Wednesday night and Thursday.
Colder weather moves in Friday and Saturday. Highs will only be in the 50s.
Overnight lows will drop to below freezing with 20s possible north Friday night.
Widespread frost is likely and a freeze is possible.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
