(WAND WEATHER) - Tranquil weather will stick around for Central Illinois into the weekend.
We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and cooler than average temperatures through Friday.
Highs today through Thursday will be in the mid-60s. It'll still be rather breezy this afternoon.
If the winds subside by daybreak Wednesday, scattered frost is possible across the north and west as lows drop into the 30s.
It'll turn breezy this weekend as highs warm into the low-to-mid-70s.
A few isolated showers are possible later Sunday or Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
