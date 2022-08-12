(WAND WEATHER) - More seasonal weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois.
A cold front brought a few quick showers and storms Thursday afternoon and it ushered in some cooler and drier air.
We'll see a sun and cloud mix Friday with highs in the upper-70s to around 80°. Lows will drop to around 60°.
As we head into the weekend, highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s and a few showers and storms are possible Saturday evening and Saturday night.
While there may be a few left-over showers Sunday morning, most of Central Illinois will be dry Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.