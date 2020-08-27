PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at Life's Journey in Pana, and even more people were confirmed to have contracted the virus Thursday.
There are currently 8 residents and 6 staff members who have tested positive.
An outbreak is defined by IDPH at a long term care facility as having two or more positive COVID-19 cases of staff or residents, because of the higher-risk population.
All residents and staff are currently being tested.
