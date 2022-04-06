(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will see a brief break from the wet weather.
Morning showers Wednesday will give way to a sun and cloud mix by afternoon. However, a few sprinkles are still possible. It'll be breezy and mild with highs in the 50s to near 60°.
Thursday will be breezy and colder with highs in the 40s and low-50s. More showers develop by afternoon and will continue through Friday night.
It'll be cold enough that snow showers will mix with the rain at times.
Highs Friday will only be in the low-40s. Saturday will be a few degrees warmer.
By Sunday, warmer air blows in and rain showers arrive by evening.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.