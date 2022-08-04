(WAND) - After heavy rainfall and flooding problems Wednesday evening, more showers are expected.
While isolated and more of a hit-or-miss opportunity, showers have the ability to pop-up going into your Thursday afternoon. Light to moderate rainfall is expected.
A line of showers becomes more prominent during the mid-afternoon until the early evening. There could be rumbles as embedded thunderstorms could be associated with today’s rain chances.
Rain chances decrease this evening into tomorrow as temperatures are expected to bounce back towards 90° by Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will return by this weekend, as well.
