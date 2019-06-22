SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More road conditions are coming in from Illinois State Police due to flooding this morning. Here are a few areas to watch while on the road:
- I-72 eastbound milepost 75, approximately 10 inches of water on roadway
- I-72 eastbound and westbound at Route 4, approximately 12 inches of water across all lanes
- I-55 flooding is receding. Rt 29 northbound ramp to I55 southbound is open and both lanes of I-55 southbound are open.
- Stevenson ramp to I-55 southbound is still closed due to flooding at the bottom of the ramp.
- Christian County reporting flooding across Route 16/Rosamond, IL 48/Wileys and several locations on Rt 104.
- Rt 125 at Richland Elevator Road
Added 5:30 a.m.:
- I-72 both west bound and eastbound lanes are closed due to flooding. Traffic is being rerouted to Route 4 to Wabash for westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is being rerouted to Route 4.
- IL Route 125 at 97 is closed due to water.
Again, officials remind motorists to not drive through standing water on roadways.