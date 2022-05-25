(WAND) - Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely across Central Illinois through the end of the week.
While it won't be a total washout, showers and storms are likely from time to time through midday Friday.
The best chances will come Thursday.
Some of the storms later today and tomorrow could become strong to severe.
An inch or more of rain is expected.
High temperatures will be well into the 70s today and drop back to around 70° Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend, it turns hot and humid with highs in the mid-80s Sunday and around 90° Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.