Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning, then rather windy this afternoon with more widespread storms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.