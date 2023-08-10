(WAND) - More showers and storms are on the way to Central Illinois after Thursday's heavy rain for some.
Flash flooding was reported across parts of Sangamon County Thursday after 3 or more inches of rain fell. The heaviest reported total was 4.40" in Grandview. Meanwhile, some saw little or no rain to the north and south!
We'll see mostly sunny skies today after dense fog this morning. Highs will be in the low-80s.
A few showers and storms approach from the northwest by daybreak Friday and more storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Some could become severe.
It'll be hot and humid Friday and Saturday with highs well into the 80s. However, it'll feel like the upper-90s.
Another round of showers and storms is possible Sunday night into Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
