(WAND WEATHER)- More scattered showers are possible across Central Illinois this afternoon.
Heavy rain and non-severe thunderstorms moved through early this morning dropping anywhere from 0.50" to 1.25" of rain.
Highs today will reach the mid-60s then fall off during the afternoon.
Short-lived dry weather is in the forecast tonight and Wednesday.
Our next weather system could bring a few showers late Wednesday night, but showers and storms are likely Thursday into Friday night.
Some of the storms Thursday could become strong to severe.
At this point in the week, we can't rule out an isolated or scattered shower Mother's Day weekend, but it'll be warming up.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
