(WAND WEATHER)- More wintry weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
Skies will become mostly sunny today and we'll warm to around 50°.
It'll be mostly cloudy tonight and Thursday.
By Thursday afternoon, a wintry mix of rain and snow moves into Central Illinois from the west and changes over to all snow Thursday night and Friday.
Accumulations will range from a dusting east to around two inches north and west.
Very cold air moves in briefly behind the snow with Saturday morning temperatures in the single digits to around ten degrees and wind chills as low as -10°.
After a breezy and cold Saturday with highs in the 20's, a big warm-up takes over Sunday with highs in the low-50's.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
