(WAND) - Another round of strong to severe storms is expected across Central Illinois.
Stormy weather over the central Plains will move across Missouri this morning into Central Illinois this afternoon.
As this clashes with the heat and high humidity, strong to severe storms will break out.
The timeline for us to see the worst of the storms will be between 2 p.m (west) - 8 p.m. (east).
The biggest threat will be damaging winds of 60-70 mph. But, we could also see large hail, some flash flooding, and an isolated tornado or two.
These will be fast moving storms, so you'll have less time to take shelter.
Once the stormy weather departs tonight, the hottest temperatures of the summer are on tap this weekend into early next week. Highs will be in the mid-90s, but, it'll feel more like 105°-110°!
