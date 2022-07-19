(WAND WEATHER) - Hotter and even more humid weather will be settling in across Central Illinois later this week.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through Thursday with highs around 90°-92°, but it'll like 100° or higher.
Overnight lows will only drop into the low-to-mid-70s.
It'll be rather breezy today and tomorrow, which will help circulate the hot and humid air.
It gets even hotter Friday and Saturday with highs approaching the mid-90s.
By the weekend, a few scattered showers and storms are possible.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.