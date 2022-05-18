(WAND WEATHER)- A roller coaster temperature ride is on the way to Central Illinois.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning and will become more scattered this afternoon. Highs today will be in the 70s.
Hot and humid conditions will send highs into the mid-80s Thursday and close to 90° Friday. With the higher humidity, it'll feel even warmer.
After a dry day Thursday, our next round of showers and thunderstorms arrives later Friday into Friday night. Strong to severe storms are possible.
Much cooler weather moves in this weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Saturday will be wet and Sunday will be nice and sunny.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
