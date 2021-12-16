DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - More than 2,000 coats were collected during the annual Coats for Kids drive.
WAND News and Dove Inc. teamed up to collect winter coats for kids in the community. On Thursday, Dove Inc announced 2,226 coats were donated to the annual drive.
"I actually added a couple of times because I don't always trust my math," said volunteer Barb Blakey.
The coats donated go to local clothing rooms for family's to utilize. Organizers staged one of the clothing rooms at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. On Thursday, the majority of the racks were emptied because of the number of people coming in to grab a coat.
"We seen some folks come in during the cold that have no coat and then they went on out with a coat," said Patty Cain, volunteer.
Organizers said each person who received a coat was very appreciative. Cain said some of the community members who come in come from all walks of life.
"It makes a lot of people very happy and very warm," Blakey said.
Dove Inc. accepts donations to help with programs and help people within the community. Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.