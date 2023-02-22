SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A nearly hour-long discussion resulted in a vote to add 2.3 million dollars to the police department budget for salaries in Springfield.
Dozens of members of the Springfield Police Department went to the city council to show support for department leaders in requesting additional funding. Police Chief Ken Scarlette said the department has had difficulties retaining and hiring employees
"At the budget hearing I stated that every member of this agency deserves to be compensated in according with comparable agencies— that includes officers, detectives, sergeants, lieutenants, commanders, and deputy chiefs and each of these ranks is reflected here tonight. After all, we are at the capital city and perspective candidates should desire to come work at this agency," said Scarlette.
Members of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 5 say many of the issues officers have revolve around pay. When they researched the starting pay of other local departments, they found stark differences.
"Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur, Normal, Peoria, Urbana, and then us, most of our comparables are coming in to the high 60s to low 70 thousands at start range, while we are so sitting down in the low 50s," said Tami Russell, the President of PBPA Unit 5.
Chief Scarlette says the budget has room for more than 250 employees, but they only have 234 employed.
