(WAND) - The Arts for Illinois Relief Fund announced Monday more than $3.3 million dollars has been awarded to 906 artists and 166 cultural organizations across Illinois.
That money is expected to reach recipients in the coming weeks.
The Fund’s application portals will reopen Monday and will remain open through May 11 for a second round of submissions.
On April 1, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Governor JB Pritzker and Arts Alliance Illinois with First Lady MK Pritzker and First Lady Amy Eshleman, announced the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to artists, artisans, and cultural organizations impacted by COVID-19.
The Fund was initially seeded with $4 million in commitments from public and private sources.
The day the Fund opened, it received more than 2,000 applications. To date, Arts for Illinois has received more than 8,500 applications.
“Illinois’ arts and cultural community has been deeply impacted by COVID-19 crisis, requiring bold and immediate action to support our incredible artists and organizations as they struggle to make ends meet as this pandemic keeps them from performing, teaching, and opening their doors to the public,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “If this crisis has shown us anything, it’s the importance of the arts in our lives through all the movies, books, music, and other content we’ve enjoyed while we’ve been staying home. I am tremendously proud of Chicago’s continued contributions to this fund and broader support efforts and look forward to rejoining the rest of our state in experiencing our favorite artists and venues in-person when this crisis comes to an end.”
For information on how to apply, click HERE.
