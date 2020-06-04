SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than $3.6 billion in unemployment assistance has been paid out in the State of Illinois since March 1.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security processed 46,385 new initial claims for regular unemployment benefits during the week ending May 30.
The department has now processed 1,361,036 claims for unemployment benefits from March 1 through May 30.
This amount is nearly 11.5 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period last year, when IDES processed 110,533 claims for regular unemployment benefits.
The amount paid out includes $140 million in PUA benefits.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program has processed 98,757 initial claims in its first three weeks.
PUA provides 100% federally-funded unemployment benefits for individuals who are unemployed for specified COVID-19-related reasons and are not eligible for the state’s regular unemployment insurance program, the extended benefit (EB) program under Illinois law, or the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (PEUC), including independent contractors and sole-proprietors.
Up to 39 weeks’ worth of benefits are potentially available under the program for COVID-19-related unemployment claims.
IDES processed 42,119 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims (PEUC), which provides up to 13 weeks’ worth of 100% federally funded benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits. PEUC is potentially available for weeks beginning on or after March 29, 2020 and continuing through the week ending December 26, 2020.
Those with questions or in need of assistance with unemployment benefits can visit IDES.Illinois.gov.
