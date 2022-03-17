DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - More than 3,800 pounds of food was collected by recruits at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center for the Northeast Community Fund.
While these recruits are getting specific training and learning vital information about becoming a police officer, they are also learning the importance of investing and connecting with the community.
"Policing is about community and this is just our first step into that," said Lucas Weller, Class President at MCLETC and Springfield Police Officer.
It's not just donation food items, the recruits are also participating in a blood drive and they collected funds for a former student who was injured on duty. Commander Jim Getz said this lesson will go a long way once the recruits finish the academy and go back to their departments.
"Let's plant that seed now while they are here," he said.
The Northeast Community Fund serves hundreds of people in Decatur. Angel Lawrence, Executive Director, said the partnership with law enforcement and community organizations is important.
"Law enforcement officers are apart of our community, so bridging that gap and working together with local organizations in efforts like this helps greatly."
