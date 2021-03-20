JACKSONVILLE, III (WAND) - CAUTION: GRAPHIC PICTURES ABOVE
More than 30 animals were rescued from a Rural Richland County home. Now, the majority of the animals are at PAWS Jacksonville but they are not out of the woods just yet.
The animals found were dogs, cats, rabbits, and even rats. All of them were removed by animal control and taken to shelters throughout the midwest, such as PAWS Jacksonville and a St. Louis shelter. The animals were rescued through Illinois court orders. The St. Louis shelter made a Facebook post crying for help to make sure the animals stay in the shelters.
"WE NEED YOUR VOICE NOW! TIME IS CRUCIAL TO THESE INNOCENT LIVES!" the Facebook post states. The post is asking for Illinoisans to call the Richland County States Attorney, John Clark.
"We need everyone to call Illinois State Attorney John Clark at 618-395-8444 and voice your concerns, outrage and disgust over the return of these animals! Please be respectful when speaking to him and leaving messages. We need him to know we aren't going to sit back and watch this happen."
WAND called Clark's office and the voicemail is full. Currently, there is no way to leave a message so the post calls for sending over a message to their fax number, found through the Richland County Website. The post says the community can also reach out to the counties Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.