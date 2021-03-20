JACKSONVILLE, III (WAND) - CAUTION: GRAPHIC PICTURES ABOVE

More than 30 animals were rescued from a Rural Richland County home. Now, the majority of the animals are at PAWS Jacksonville but they are not out of the woods just yet. 

The animals found were dogs, cats, rabbits, and even rats. All of them were removed by animal control and taken to shelters throughout the midwest, such as PAWS Jacksonville and a St. Louis shelter. The animals were rescued through Illinois court orders. The St. Louis shelter made a Facebook post crying for help to make sure the animals stay in the shelters.

"WE NEED YOUR VOICE NOW! TIME IS CRUCIAL TO THESE INNOCENT LIVES!" the Facebook post states. The post is asking for Illinoisans to call the Richland County States Attorney, John Clark. 

"We need everyone to call Illinois State Attorney John Clark at 618-395-8444 and voice your concerns, outrage and disgust over the return of these animals! Please be respectful when speaking to him and leaving messages. We need him to know we aren't going to sit back and watch this happen."

WAND called Clark's office and the voicemail is full. Currently, there is no way to leave a message so the post calls for sending over a message to their fax number, found through the Richland County Website. The post says the community can also reach out to the counties Facebook page.

According to the PAWS President, Lisa Jackson, the Richland County State's Attorney has ordered the animals to be returned to the owner, where the animals were found neglected. But Jackson says the animals at PAWS are not leaving on her watch. 
 
"I'll continue to wait for a judge's order to order be order us to return the animals to her, and hopefully something. Something that something can be done that is in the best interest to the animals, rather than returning them to the conditions that they were in." Jackson tells WAND News.
 
Jackson says she is hoping for the State's Attorney to help these animals stay safe. "I would hope that the state's attorney would make make a better environment for the dogs to live in. They need to be updated on shots, as I stated I have 15 alone. To my knowledge there, they're not up to date on any vaccines including rabies vaccines which is required by law."
 

