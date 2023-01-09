SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Since 988 launched in July, Memorial Behavioral Health said it has answered 366 calls from residents, with around half of callers reporting they live in Sangamon County.
The 988 mental health crisis lifeline was launched in July. During the past 6 months, Memorial Behavioral Health said its staff provided 89% of callers with the help they needed over the phone, including follow-up calls if desired.
"It's completely confidential and it's completely anonymous that someone can call no matter what," said Vanessa, a crisis counselor.
Vanessa has worked as a crisis counselor since June for Memorial Behavioral Health. She shared with WAND News as a former military member, she has seen family and friends in crisis, so she's glad that she can provide help to people locally needing it.
"I talk with individuals who are actively in a crisis or people who are just going through something," she said. "We are just there to listen, talk and give them the best help possible."
Of the more than 300 calls, Memorial Behavioral Health said a small percentage of callers required more intensive service. Around 6% of callers were referred to the MBH Mobile Crisis Response team.
"People can call for whatever reason and we've got trained individuals to talk with that person," said Diana Knaebe, President of Memorial Behavioral Health.
Knaebe said the crisis line isn't just for people in a crisis, but can be used for friends and family who notice a loved one going through a situation.
"I'm hopeful that people are beginning to see information to see or call 988."
The 988 crisis lifeline is available 24 hours 7 days a week and 365 days a year. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.