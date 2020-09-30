DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Lataia West voted for the second time and it won't be her last. She hopes to make a difference by early voting, and she encourages central Illinoisans to cast their ballot.
"I'm one vote but that could change a lot, and if you want change, you should vote," West said.
The young voter suggested speaking up by casting a ballot - something Dale Bass takes to heart. He credited his mother for instilling the importance of voting.
"My mother used to drag me to the polls when I was a kid and she taught me how to vote," Bass explained.
It has been a week and lines have been out the door to early vote. Josh Tanner, Macon County Clerk, said he's never seen anything like this.
"[We] started off with over 400 on the first day, and it's been about that level every day since then," Tanner said. "Normally we would anticipate about a hundred voters for this election."
Tanner said 1,200 have already voted early. He said attendance usually doesn't pick up until closer to Election Day. Americans are anticipating who will stay in the White House.
"I wish everybody would vote," Bass said. "They say if you don't vote, you can't complain."
"If you have an opinion, go out and vote," West added.
Fortunately, one still has time to cast a ballot. The deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 18. Mail-in ballots should be postmarked by Oct. 6.
