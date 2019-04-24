(WAND) - More than 113,000 pounds of raw ground beef is being recalled due to possible E.coli contamination.
K2D Foods, doing business as (DBA) Colorado Premium Foods, is recalling 113,424 pounds of ground beef.
The beef was produced on March 26, March 29, April 2, April 5, April 10, and April 12, 2019.
The following products are subject to recall:
- Two 24-lb. vacuum-packed packages in cardboard boxes containing raw “GROUND BEEF PUCK” with “Use Thru” dates of 4/14/19, 4/17/19, 4/20/19, 4/23/19, 4/28/19, and 4/30/19.
To see the labels, click HERE.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51308” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the boxes.
They were shipped to distributors in Ft. Orange, Fla. and Norcross, Ga. for further distribution to restaurants.
Most people infected with E.coli develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample.
Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Ashley Barnes, Customer Service Director, Colorado Premium Foods, at (970) 313-4400.