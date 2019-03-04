(WAND) - More than 30,000 pounds of ground beef that was sold nationwide are being recalled.
Washington Beef, LLC, is recalling approximately 30,260 pounds of ground beef chubs products that may be contaminated with "extraneous materials."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service does not specify what that material is.
To see all the labels this meat was sold under, click HERE.
The ground beef chubs were produced on Dec. 27, 2018, and include a “Use or Freeze by” date of 01/20/19.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
They were shipped and sold nationwide.
The problem was discovered by a consumer complaint to the company on Feb. 28.
If you have this beef in your freezer, throw it away or return it to the place where you purchased it.
For questions, call Jay Theiler, Vice President of Marketing at Washington Beef, at (855) 472-6455.