(WAND) - The State Sheriffs' Association announced the results of another effort to enforce Scott's Law.
Scott's Law, or the Move Over Law, requires drivers to change lanes whenever a police or emergency vehicle is stopped on the side of the road.
36 counties participated in that effort between April 12 and April 19.
More than 440 Scott's Law violations were recorded. There were also 800 speeding violations noted.
Almost 300 people were using electronic devices behind the wheel.
In all, almost 2,000 violations were recorded.
More than 860 warnings were issued.