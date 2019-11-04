(WAND) – Over 100 vegetable products sold in the United State and Canada have been recalled over possible listeria contamination.
The Mann Packing Co. is voluntarily recalling the vegetable products sold in select stores across the U.S. and Canada.
Packages have “Best if Enjoyed By” dates of Oct. 11 to Nov. 16, 2019. The packages are sold as several different brands, including Mann's, HEB, Del Monte, Hungryroot, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Sysco and Trader Joe's.
A full list and images for products in the United States can be found here, while the full list for Canada can be found here.
No deaths or illnesses have been reported with the recall.