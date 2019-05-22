CHICAGO (WAND) - 6,430 veterans have been hired by Walmart stores in Illinois since 2013.
That is when Walmart launched its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment program.
More than 226,000 veterans have been hired at stores across the country since its launch.
"Veterans bring their strong value systems and capable leadership to our business," said Retired Brigadier General Gary Profit, senior director of military programs for Walmart. "Our military veteran associates are talented and dedicated, and they make us better. As a veteran myself, I am proud that Walmart offers career programs for veterans and military families: If you serve and sacrifice for your country, you shouldn't have to fight for a job at home."
"The spouses of our service members are the unsung heroes of our military," said Dale Murphy, Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager. "In November of last year, we prioritized the hiring of military spouses, and we're proud to be able to provide these brave men and women with quality jobs as they make so many sacrifices while their loved ones serve our country.
"Combine this great news with the latest report of Walmart hiring 6,430 veterans here in Illinois, and there's no doubt we can achieve any goal we set our minds to. In 2013, this company pledged to hire 250,000 veterans by 2020, and we're proud to see that we're moving closer to meeting that number."
Walmart is also celebrating the first milestone in its Military Spouse Career Connection, a new hiring initiative announced in 2018 aimed at military spouses. Walmart has hired nearly 6,000 military spouses.