(WAND WEATHER) - Heat and humidity will dominate Central Illinois' weather to kick off August.
Strong thunderstorms moved through this morning and more are possible this afternoon and tonight as a front drops into the area.
Heavy downpours are possible with these storms.
It'll be hot and humid through Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Heat indices will be 100°-110°.
A "Heat Advisory" covers Fayette, Macoupin, and Montgomery counties from this afternoon through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A moderate to heavy rain event could bring some much-needed rain Wednesday night into Thursday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
