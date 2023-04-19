(WAND) - More unseasonably warm weather is in the Central Illinois forecast.
It'll be rather windy and warm today with highs near 80° and it'll be windy and warm again Thursday with highs in the 70s.
A few late morning showers and storms are possible Thursday, but we'll see a better chance of storms in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Those storms could become strong to severe.
Much cooler weather moves in for Friday and the weekend.
We'll be in the low-60s Friday, near 50° for highs Saturday, and in the low-50s Sunday.
A few showers are possible early Friday and again Saturday.
Another frost or a freeze is possible Saturday night and Sunday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
