(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will see another round of wet weather before the heat settles in next week.
Thursday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will top out around 80°.
A few showers late tonight will lead to periods of showers and storms Friday. Highs will be held down into the low-70s.
We'll see a sun and cloud mix this weekend with heat and humidity arriving Sunday. This could be accompanied by a few scattered showers or storms.
Highs by Sunday will be well into the 80s.
Next week will be hazy, hot, and humid with highs into the 90s! The heat index will top 100°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
