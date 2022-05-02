(WAND WEATHER)- Several chances of wet weather are in the forecast this week across Central Illinois.
The first arrives later today with scattered showers moving in by evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight and tomorrow.
Showers move out by Tuesday evening and we'll enjoy a short period of dry weather into Wednesday evening.
The weather turns wet and stormy again Wednesday night into Friday morning.
Temperatures this week will be in the 60s to around 70°.
As we head into Mother's Day weekend, Saturday is looking dry, but a few showers may pop up Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.