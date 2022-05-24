(WAND WEATHER) - Another round of wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
It'll be breezy and a little warmer today with highs in the low-to-mid-70s under a sun and cloud mix.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight.
It'll be even warmer Wednesday and very windy with periods of showers and storms. Some of the storms later in the day could become strong to severe.
Shower and thunderstorm chances stick around until Friday.
As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, it'll turn hot and humid. Highs will warm from around 80° Saturday to near 90° by Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.